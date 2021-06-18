Labour’s Worst By-Election Result Ever

Labour suffered their worst by-election defeat in history in Chesham and Amersham last night. Taking just 1.6% of the vote, the party easily broke their previous 28-year record for worst by-election result, when they earned 2% in Newbury in 1993. Which also means they say goodbye to their deposit…

Obviously it was a bad result for the Tories; for Labour it was an absolute car-crash. In 2017, they came second with 11,374 votes (or 20.6% of the vote share). Even in 2019, they still managed over 7,000 votes. In less than 2 years, Labour’s vote share in the constituency has fallen 8 times over.

The most hilarious stat to come out of this, though, is that at 622 votes, Labour are rumoured to have earned fewer votes last night than there are Labour members in the constituency. Clearly a botched effort to vote tactically…

As expected, TrotsApp are furious: Owen Jones has already called for Starmer’s resignation if Labour go on to lose Batley & Spen, and Aaron Bastani says “the excuses need to stop” as Starmer continues to blame his polling on “a vaccine bounce”. Skwawkbox even went so far as to declare him “the worst Labour leader ever“. Batley & Spen is coming up on July 1 – Guido’s marked his calendar.