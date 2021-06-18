Carole Cadwalladr on Fifth Law Firm in Arron Banks Defamation Case

Guido is happy to report news of more chaos from Arron Banks’s defamation case against crazy Carole. Despite two apologies to Banks so far, and a collapse in her ‘truth defence’ last November, she carries on the fight. The inevitable conclusion is much delayed because she keeps switching law firms. Banks has now been advised that she’s fallen out with the left-wing law firm Bindmans, and has now hired another law firm to represent her. Banks reckons she’s now onto her fifth law firm – hardly a vote of confidence in her argument from the legal community…

Unfortunately for Carole, one of her more recent legal representatives, RPC, represented the Electoral Commission in a former action between Banks and the Commission, so is likely to be conflicted out. Law firm number six will no doubt have a go…

To remind co-conspirators, Cadwalladr has now admitted that there was no evidence to back up her claims that the Russians financed the Brexit campaign, nor that Arron Banks was involved in shady deals with the Russians. She’s now claiming a novel ‘public interest’ defence. In normal circumstances she’d have given up, though given it’s not her money there’s no reason not to run her defence into a head-on collision with the facts. Crowdfunding mugs are paying the bills…

Arron tells Guido “the situation is farcical”, despite having received two written apologies from Carole “she carries on like a demented die hard for nothing.” She long ago

“… dropped any justification of truth ( because she had no evidence ) but is now saying it’s in the public interest to lie about me because it’s a matter of great public interest. A novel defence, but since it’s not her money at stake she seems intent on running her defence into a head on collision with the facts. The accusation was that I was in a secret relationship with Russia over campaign finance has no evidence, other than I had a lunch or two with the ambassador!”

Perhaps she is just playing for time, delaying receiving the hefty final legal bill…