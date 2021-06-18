Tory MP Imran Ahmand Khan Charged With One Count of Sexual Assault

Red wall Tory MP, Imran Ahmad Khan, appeared at Westminster Magistrates this week over a historic “groping” claim.

Khan has pleaded “not guilty”. The case involved the alleged sexual assault of a 15 year-old boy.

Khan stated:

“May I make it clear from the outset that the allegation, which is from over thirteen years ago, is denied in the strongest terms. This matter is deeply distressing to me and I of course, take it extremely seriously. To be accused of doing something I did not do is shocking, destabilising, and traumatic. I am innocent. Those, like me, who are falsely accused of such actions are in the difficult position of having to endure damaging and painful speculation until the case is concluded. I ask for privacy as I work to clear my name.

He will appear at the Old Bailey next month…

UPDATE: He has had the Tory whip removed pending the outcome.