WATCH: Welsh Secretary Damns Bishop Over Anti-Tory Tweets

The Welsh Secretary Simon Hart has fired back at a Bishop over her posting of a slew of anti-Tory tweets, including claims that Andrew RT Davies had promoted “a fascist slogan“, and that she could “never trust a Tory“. Her profile (since deleted, of course) also included “We are Remain” and “Get The Tories Out”…

Reverend Dr. Joana Penberthy, the Bishop of St. David’s, has already faced a public backlash for her claims, with Chris Loder MP calling for her resignation and RT Davies labelling her views “divisive and intolerant“. Now the Welsh Secretary has also waded into the row with a furious response in today’s Welsh Affairs committee :

“This is an extraordinary act of intolerance which is completely unacceptable in any circumstance, and it seems to me that the Bishop wouldn’t have said that about anybody who happened to pursue a different religion, or a different lifestyle […] there was something about her judgement that says ‘oh, well it’s fine, they’re Tories so we can say what we like and it won’t matter’…I think that this has shone a very, very unfortunate and bright light on individuals’ judgements, and I don’t think that we’ve heard the end of it yet.”

Deus lo Vult…