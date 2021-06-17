WATCH IN FULL: Lee Anderson Mauls Steve Bray

Every MP in Westminster was praying that December 31st would finally see off Steve “Stop Brexit” Bray. Sadly not…

Steve has continued loitering around SW1 to yell at politicos and interrupt interviews. He may have picked off more than he could chew as he tried taking on rottweiler Lee Anderson outside the Red Lion. Going further than Damian Green’s confrontation, Anderson rightly repeatedly told Bray to “get a job” and concluded with:

“You’re nothing but a parasite, a malingerer and a scrounger!”

Spot on. Though if Lee wants tips on how to take on Steve Bray, he can always come to Guido…