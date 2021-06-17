Twitter Bitch Fight of the Week: Matthew Versus John

As virtue-signalling social media warriors threaten to boycott GB News, Matthew Stadlen, presenter at the How To Academy, took to Twitter to diss the channel. In a tweet that now has 1,000 likes, Stadlen sarcastically asks:

“Is GB News a spoof station?”

John McAndrew, Director of News and Programmes at GB News was quick to interject and point out that Matthew had actually applied for a presenting role at the channel “on several occasions”. Guido wonders if Stadlen’s scolding criticism have anything to do with his rejection...  

Stadlen lamely defended himself saying he was relieved his application had been ignored so he didn’t have to be “part of the embarrassment.” However, it was all too little too late as the damage had been done… 

Stadlen, frustrated that his response wasn’t getting enough attention decided to quote tweet McAndrew’s and respond to him for the second time in a row. Smells like desperation…

Stadlen, desperately trying (and failing) to reclaim his dignity tweeted:

“When I sent you my CV in January, John, I had no idea that GB News would become a national joke within its first week on air”.

The joke is on Stadlen… 
