Twitter Bitch Fight of the Week: Matthew Versus John

As virtue-signalling social media warriors threaten to boycott GB News, Matthew Stadlen, presenter at the How To Academy, took to Twitter to diss the channel. In a tweet that now has 1,000 likes, Stadlen sarcastically asks:

“Is GB News a spoof station?”

Is GB News a spoof station? — Matthew Stadlen (@MatthewStadlen) June 16, 2021

John McAndrew, Director of News and Programmes at GB News was quick to interject and point out that Matthew had actually applied for a presenting role at the channel “on several occasions”. Guido wonders if Stadlen’s scolding criticism have anything to do with his rejection...

No it's a start up Matt - with all the difficulties entailed. But I appreciate you sending your CV and applying for a presenting role on several occasions. — John McAndrew (@johnlucius) June 17, 2021

Stadlen lamely defended himself saying he was relieved his application had been ignored so he didn’t have to be “part of the embarrassment.” However, it was all too little too late as the damage had been done…

It’s an embarrassment, John. I’m really glad you didn’t have the courtesy to reply to my CV. Had you done so, you might have offered me a job and then I might have been part of the embarrassment. — Matthew Stadlen (@MatthewStadlen) June 17, 2021

Stadlen, frustrated that his response wasn’t getting enough attention decided to quote tweet McAndrew’s and respond to him for the second time in a row. Smells like desperation…

Stadlen, desperately trying (and failing) to reclaim his dignity tweeted:

“When I sent you my CV in January, John, I had no idea that GB News would become a national joke within its first week on air”.

When I sent you my CV in January, John, I had no idea that GB News would become a national joke within its first week on air. https://t.co/ShF7KrEwsZ — Matthew Stadlen (@MatthewStadlen) June 17, 2021

The joke is on Stadlen…