Shakespeare Expert Refuses to Help Boris Write Bard Book

A Shakespearean expert turned down an offer by Boris’s literary agent to provide the content for the PM’s forthcoming book on the bard, he has claimed. Speaking to his local paper the anonymous expert says he was asked to “semi-dictate” the book, titled Shakespeare: The Riddle of Genius, to speed up its completion. Last month the Sunday Times alleged the PM had been so busy writing it he’d missed COBRA meetings…

The Stratford-based expert told the Stratford Herald:

“[Boris’s] literary agent really hadn’t thought out the logistics that would have been involved in getting someone from Stratford to Westminster at short notice whenever Johnson found a gap in his diary.”

Sounds like a Midsummer Night-mare…

Fellow local Shakespeare expert Jonathan Bate told the paper that he hadn’t been approached by the PM, though jokingly threatened, “If I find there is any plagiarism, he will be hearing from my lawyers.”

The book on the Bard was prematurely listed on Amazon then removed, and was intended for publication in 2016 only to be scuppered by Brexit. Boris apparently received a £500,000 advance for the biography; perhaps his publishers at Riverhead are finally demanding the goods. Is this a deadline which I see before me?