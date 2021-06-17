Nuclear Fusion Startup to Build Government Subsidised £300 Million Plant in UK

Canadian start-up General Fusion, a nuclear fusion firm backed by Jeff Bezos, has announced plans to build a £300 million pilot power plant outside London by 2025, with construction expected to begin next year. Potentially creating vast amounts of waste-free energy by the middle of the decade.

The project, which received an undisclosed amount of funding from Whitehall, will be “a huge boost for [the government’s] plans to develop a fusion industry,” according to UK Science Minister Amanda Solloway, who added “fusion energy has great potential as a source of limitless, low-carbon energy.” Just as well, because the government pledged a whopping £12 billion in funding for green tech last year…

That said, General Fusion will still need to raise more cash to fund the project: company CEO Chris Mowry claims that although the government’s support was “very meaningful”, at some point they’re “going to go public” to bring in the necessary investment. Guido hears Bezos still has deep pockets…