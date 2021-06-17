Labour’s Big Day Re-Announcing Nothing

Keir Starmer’s long-awaited move off the fence has been delayed for at least another 18 months, after the Labour leader and his freshly-demoted party chairwoman Anneleise Dodds announced a policy “roadmap” that will take almost two years to complete, and currently consists of six bullet points. A policy review that happens to conclude in early 2023, right on cue for any rumoured general election…

Sir Keir’s new masterplan – for which he travelled all the way to Bristol to unveil – is now the third time the Labour leader has promised a bold new direction for the party. First, he revealed his “10 pledges” to voters during his leadership campaign, which appear to have vanished after Lisa Nandy claimed his tax pledges were no longer appropriate following the pandemic. Then in February he unveiled the “British Recovery Bond”, which hasn’t been mentioned since – presumably because it was Dodds’s idea, and Dodds is no longer the Shadow Chancellor. Now he’s back to announce a policy review that fits in a press release, and was already trailed by Labour’s campaign coordinator Shabana Mahmood after the local elections. Guido looks forward to finding out what Sir Keir really thinks in 18 months’ time…