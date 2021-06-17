Edwin Poots Resigns as DUP Leader

20 days after his appointment, Edwin Poots has resigned. He will remain in post until successor is appointed 

His statement in full:

“I have asked the Party Chairman to commence an electoral process within the Party to allow for a new leader of the Democratic Unionist Party to be elected.

The Party has asked me to remain in post until my successor is elected.

This has been a difficult period for the Party and the country and I have conveyed to the Chairman my determination to do everything I can to ensure both Unionism and Northern Ireland is able to move forward to a stronger place.”
