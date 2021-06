It looks like the G7 Summit might’ve had an unfortunate side effect for the residents of Cornwall, as coronavirus cases across the West coast have risen steeply in the last seven days. Maybe those “Covid-compliant” barbecues weren’t such a bright idea…

Last week, both St. Ives and the Carbis Bay area had two positive cases respectively. Now, St. Ives has 36 cases, and Carbis Bay has 15. That’s a 1,700% increase in the former, and a 650% rise in the latter…