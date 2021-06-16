Truss Pushes Back Against Rees-Mogg’s Lockdown Extension Scepticism

A cabinet dispute has broken out into the public as Liz Truss was forced to push back against Jacob Rees-Mogg’s frustrated lockdown extension comments. Rees-Mogg told Conservative Home’s “Moggcast“ that it would be “odd” to maintain restrictions until all adults are double-vaccinated, and “You can’t run society just to stop hospitals being full, otherwise you’d never let us get in our cars and drive anywhere… there has to be some proportionality.” Or, as he otherwise put it, “The NHS is there to serve the British People, not the British People there to serve the NHS”…

Responding to the comments on LBC this morning, Truss was asked whether Jacob was right:

“He like me is a lover of freedom, but I think we need to hold our nerve until the 19th July”

It sounds like there’ll be no great rebellion when it comes to extending this lockdown, though god help Boris if he tries to attempt another one after July…