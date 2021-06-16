WATCH: Own Goal! Paragliding Greenpeace Loony Hospitalises Two Football Fans

Two football fans were hospitalised after a Greenpeace loony bungled a paragliding stunt at the Germany-France Euros game, to protest tournament sponsor Volkswagen. Greenpeace have apologised for the incident and the 38-year-old climate activist was arrested. Gaia hopes the lefty activist faces an appropriate penalty for his reckless actions…

The activist had intended to drop a slogan-covered ball onto the pitch, however his yellow parachute clipped ‘spider cam’ TV cables causing him to crash. The climate nutter had the phrase “kick out oil” printed on his fluorescent yellow parachute, however Gaia suspects that the only thing Greenpeace will be kicking are themselves following this failed hugely dangerous stunt…