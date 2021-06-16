Nannying Health Minister Supports Raising the Smoking Age To 21

Government Health Minister Jo Churchill, speaking to the zealots of the Smoking & Health All Party Parliamentary Group, described their proposal to raise the smoking age from 18 to 21 as “interesting”. In the Zoom meeting, Churchill also congratulated members of APPG for their tireless work on “tobacco control”Her comments sound terrifyingly Orwellian… 

She adds that the recommendations discussed in the APPG report reflect the “same priorities that we [the government] are looking at for the new strategy.” According to the 2021 Nanny State Index, lifestyle restrictions on eating, drinking, and smoking have all steadily increased across Europe for the past four years. As Covid restrictions are slowly lifted, the government needs to stop its nannying and let people live their lives in peace… 
