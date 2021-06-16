Metropolitan Police Make Arrest in Relation to Nick Watt Incident

Yesterday, a statement from the Metropolitan Police claimed officers were not in the “immediate vicinity” of BBC Newsnight journalist Nick Watt as he was harassed by anti-lockdown cranks at Monday’s protest, however footage of the event show police idly standing by, mere metres from the incident. Based on the damning footage Guido will let co-conspirators decide whether police officers were in the “immediate vicinity” of the attack… 

The Met swiftly deleted that and instead tweeted:

“We acknowledge the concerns that have been raised about the police response during this incident. We take those concerns seriously and will be reviewing our actions with a view to improving the policing of events for all Londoners.”

The Met have also arrested Martin Hockridge, 57, in connection to the incident and he is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on June 29th. It’s been tough week for the Met who just yesterday were accused of “institutional corruption” over failures in the murdered private detective investigation. With the police force steeped in controversy Ms. Dick’s critics are up in arms again…
