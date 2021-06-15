Sadiq Khan U-Turns on Lockdown Demands… Again

Sadiq Khan is continuing his habit of opposing the government over Covid policies he’d once demanded they implement. Having previously insisted that the country shouldn’t “come prematurely out of lockdown” as the vaccines are rolled out, the Mayor has U-turned once again, and is now attacking the government for doing just that:

“The latest available data shows the four tests set out in the Government’s roadmap have been met in London, and it isn’t clear why our city shouldn’t relax restrictions further on June 21”.

So presumably Sadiq now wants the country to move back to localised restrictions. In other words, a policy he called “catastrophic” during his PR trip to Yorkshire less than a month ago…

Of course none of this will be surprising to co-conspirators, who’ll remember how Sadiq urged the government to implement a “London-specific measure“, including a curfew, for most of September – only to decide it was a terrible policy that needed scrapping just weeks later. Watch out for Sadiq’s next bright idea come July 19…