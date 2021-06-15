Robert Goodwill Stands Down from 1922 Election

Guido’s just been forwarded this letter from Goodwill, doing the rounds with MPs, in which he explains he has spoken at length with Heather Wheeler regarding the 1922 executive’s decision not to have a run-off vote in the election. To avoid splitting the vote, he has announced he will stand aside in her favour. Quite a gesture of goodwill…

In the letter he thanks supporters – especially noting the 2019 intake backers – and wishes Wheeler luck:

“Having spoken at length with Heather, I have reluctantly decided to stand aside in her favour to give her a clear run for the Chairmanship. This means that whoever finally wins will command the support of a majority of colleagues. If Heather is, as I hope, successful, I Intend to put my name forward for one of the Vice Chair positions and I look forward to working with her in that role.”

Brady will have to pull his finger out now and start campaigning properly…

Read Goodwill’s letter in full: