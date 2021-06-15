Local Authorities Hiring Covid Marshalls to Work Until Spring 2022

Despite Boris reassuring people that Covid restrictions will be lifted by July 19th, local authorities like Croydon Council are still looking to hire Covid Marshalls, who will work on a fixed term contract until 31st March, 2022. Marshalls will be paid over £30,000 to enforce restrictions that supposedly would have been lifted over 8 months earlier… 

According to the job listing posted last week, Covid Marshalls will advise people and businesses on how to follow Covid-19 regulations and “stay safe”. Guido wonders what restrictions Covid Marshalls will possibly be enforcing until next spring… 
