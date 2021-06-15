LISTEN: Chesham LibDems Confess Fear of Tree-Hugging Green Candidate

One of the most important rules for politicos – make sure you keep your voice down if you don’t know who’s listening in – went out the window for one group of LibDem activists working hard ahead of the Chesham & Amersham by-election. A recording passed to Guido shows the party apparatchiks getting worried about the Green party, who are even beating them in some national polls these days:

LibDem 1: “What are we going to do about the Greens?… the Greens are getting dangerous… What do you think we should do about the Greens ‘cos we need to sort them out otherwise they’re a danger to us”

Clearly this neurotic LibDem should have checked his company, given a fellow activist sheepishly pointed out “I stood for the Greens in local elections in 2015”. Brave admission…

So who is this notorious Green Party by-election candidate? Her name is Carolyne Culver, and she may be the most stereotypical Green candidate to ever face the electorate – spending her downtime literally hugging trees:

According to Carolyne’s campaign manager, the word on the doorstep is the LibDems made a major error at the start of the campaign by ignoring the HS2 question. Four of the last eight polls have had the Greens ahead of the LibDems; one more by-election flop and the LibDems could be displaced as the third party…