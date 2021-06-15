GB News Preliminary Audience Demographics Out

Industry sources say the preliminary audience profile for GB News is 70% male and 62% are drawn from the ABC1 social groups. Overnight ratings have the new station neck and neck with Sky News, which is quite an achievement for the fledgling station. According to BARB figures for the first full day on air, GB News averaged over the 18-hour day 74,000 viewers, just behind Sky News’ 78,000. BBC News was well ahead with 138,000. Andrew Neil’s show drew 150,000 for his hour, down from Sunday’s opening 262,000. Let’s see how things settles down in a few weeks. Today the audio technical problems were noticeably fewer…