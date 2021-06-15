Corbyn Vows He Won’t Disclose His Vaccine Status

Despite the fact that Corbyn’s constituency has the 7th lowest vaccine uptake in the country, Corbyn still refuses to disclose his vaccine status. He told Iain Dale on LBC that:

“Some years ago I was asked some extremely unpleasant questions about my health. In other words, the health between my ears. They were extremely rude and extremely intrusive questions and they were nasty and they were wrong so I took a vow at that point, that I would not discuss my personal health with anybody.”

Why so coy Corbyn? He wasn’t coy about having his people spinning that he was “perfectly fit, with the stamina of a young man” when he was Labour Party leader…