British Ciders to Enjoy Whilst Boycotting Kopparberg

In a bizarre business move, Swedish cider company Kopparberg has suspended all their GB News advertising after a left-wing Twitter user complained they’d hosted Nigel Farage as a guest. Guido has no doubt Kopparberg will also be suspending ads for BBC, ITV and Sky, who have all interviewed Nige’ on numerous occasions…

If boycotts are Kopparberg’s thing, Guido can only oblige and encourage its readers to abandon the Swedish brand. Guido will instead happily recommend several British cider companies that won’t leave customers with such a bad taste in their mouth…

Nivea has also apparently announced a boycott, though Guido’s altogether less familiar with brands of moisturiser. Imperial Leather moisturiser seems an appropriate alternative brand…

Guido has contacted Kopparberg for comment.