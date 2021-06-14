Tory MP’s Awkward Euros Sweepstake
Alongside many constituents, Tory MPs have launched a sweepstake for the 2020 Euros – a potentially risky draw for some to enter given their anger at England over taking-the-knee.
Earlier this month, four Tory MPs in particular spoke out against the team’s virtue-signalling: Brendan Clarke-Smith, Tom Hunt, Jonathan Gullis and Lee Anderson. While Lee Anderson explicitly called for a boycott, Clarke-Smith didn’t hold back, saying Gareth Southgate’s comments were “an insult to fans’ intelligence” and said fans were sick and tired of being “lectured on morality”. Guess which team Brendan drew in the MP sweepstake…
- Felicity Buchan – Switzerland🇨🇭
- Aaron Bell – Belgium🇧🇪
- Jane Hunt – Russia🇷🇺
- Ben Spencer – France🇫🇷
- Kat Fletcher – Ukraine🇺🇦
- Jonathan Gullis – Netherlands🇳🇱
- Paul Howell – Turkey🇹🇷
- Matt Vickers – Croatia🇭🇷
- Siobhan Baillie – Italy🇮🇹
- Virginia Crosbie – Denmark🇩🇰
- Stuart Anderson – Wales🏴
- Brendan Clarke-Smith – England🏴
- Imran Ahmad Khan – Spain🇪🇸
- Andrew Griffith – Sweden🇸🇪
- Mark Eastwood – Scotland🏴
- Andy Carter – Portugal🇵🇹
- Suzanne Webb – Hungary🇭🇺
- James Daly – Germany🇩🇪
- Robert Largan – Poland🇵🇱
- Gareth Bacon – Slovakia🇸🇰
- Luke Evans – Czech Republic🇨🇿
- Gagan Mohindra – North Macedonia🇲🇰
- Dehenna Davison – Austria🇦🇹
- Craig Williams – Finland🇫🇮
Bad luck Brendan – and Matt Vickers of course…