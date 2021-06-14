Tory MP Daniel Kawczynski Found to have Breached Code of Conduct on Bullying, Blames Bad Mood on his Height

Tory MP Daniel Kawczynski has been found to have broken the Commons code of conduct regarding his behaviour, specifically bullying, by the independent expert panel. Tory MPs are making its job very busy at the moment…

According to the report, Kawczynski acted in a “threatening and intimidating” manner to parliamentary committee staff, including via his conduct during “several phone calls and in WhatsApp messages” he sent to the Committee WhatsApp group. They also report that on the evening of April 27 2020 he made phone calls to the Complaints’ manager “whilst under the influence of alcohol”.

The findings won’t come as a surprise to some in SW1. One source points out “his shouting, threats, bullying and aggression are well known.” The highlight of the report is no doubt when Kawczynski blames his mood on his height:

“The Respondent is 6’9” tall and thus very conspicuous in the street, in his local shops. He found himself under repeated attack by members of the public on both these grounds. He emphasised to us how such attacks could be extremely vicious. Against that background, the advent of the pandemic added another layer of pressure. It was in that context that his frustration with the technical problems associated with a remote meeting caused him to be so angry.”

The report, published just now, has concluded he must make an apology in the Commons this afternoon, the wording of which will be agreed by the panel. Guido understands it will come around 15.30. #StayTuned…