Tory MP Daniel Kawczynski Found to have Breached Code of Conduct on Bullying

Tory MP Daniel Kawczynski has been found to have broken the Commons code of conduct regarding his behaviour, specifically bullying, by the independent expert panel. Tory MPs are making its job very busy at the moment…

According to the report, Kawczynski acted in a “threatening and intimidating” manner to parliamentary committee staff, including via his conduct during “several phone calls and in WhatsApp messages” he sent to the Committee WhatsApp group. They also report that on the evening of April 27 2020 he made phone calls to the Complaints’ manager “whilst under the influence of alcohol”.

The findings won’t come as a surprise to many in SW1. One source points out he is “a well known wrong-un. Whether it’s House of Commons staff, IT staff, security guards committee clerks or his own staff his shouting, threats, bullying and aggression are well known.”

The report, published just now, has concluded he must make an apology in the Commons this afternoon, the wording of which will be agreed by the panel. Guido understands it will come around 15.30. #StayTuned…