Stonewall Received £2.6 Million in Government Grants Between 2015-2019

Despite Liz Truss, Equalities Minster, urging all government departments to withdraw from Stonewall’s employment scheme, the controversial LGBT+ charity has received over £2.6 million in government grants between 2015-2019. Guido wonders why the taxpayers are subsidising Stonewall’s extreme lobbying…

The Department of Education has spent the most, handing out an eye-watering £934,424 to Stonewall between 2015-2019. In descending order, the Foreign & Commonwealth Office has paid £660,028 for Stonewall’s services, the Welsh Government £552,326, the Scottish Government £390,000 and NHS Scotland £79,324. Guido imagines taxpayers will be frustrated that their money is being wasted this way…

Stonewall – which has campaigned for all female-only services to be abolished since 2015 – additionally offers 250 departments and public bodies guidance on issues like gender-neutral spaces, pronouns, and transgender inclusion, meaning the total cost to taxpayers is likely much higher than the £2.6 million reported by the Taxpayers’ Alliance. Whilst Stonewall is using government money to push its new “free to be“ campaign, taxpayers have noticed that Stonewall is definitely not free for them…