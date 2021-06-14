Parliament Has No Power

Reports are emerging of a power vacuum in parliament, after the power cut out in the Palace of Westminster at 10:20. Parliamentarians buying food in the coffee shop have been unable to pay using the card machines, so are leaving their numbers with cashiers who will call them once the power is back. The problem is made worse by the fact that the House is no longer accepting cash due to Covid. Guido wonders whether Labour MPs – who have spent the last 11 years without power – have noticed a change…

UPDATE: The Terrace Cafeteria has now been closed as a result of the power cut.