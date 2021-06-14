Lozza Fox Yells “I’ve Got Balls” at Anti-Lockdown Protest Outside Parliament

Laurence Fox is back in Westminster this afternoon to participate in today’s anti-lockdown protest. The protest, which has forced parliament to close all but one of its entrances, comes just hours before Boris Johnson is expected to announce another delay to our ‘Freedom Day’. Guido wonders why Laurence hasn’t spent the afternoon with his new fiancé. Priorities…

Fox, who live-streamed large segments of the protest can be seen shouting to the crowd:

“I’ve got balls. I identify as a women”

That’s far more information than Guido needed…

Throughout the livestream Fox threatens to:

“Shut this city down”

However Fox is wasting his time because going by today’s events, parliament needs no help losing power.