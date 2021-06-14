Keir Starmer Argues that Checks in Northern Ireland are “Not the Way Forward”

With looming threats of a sausage war, Sir Keir appeared on LBC this morning and for once came off the fence to back Boris in his battle against the EU. When asked about the Northern Irish Protocol, Starmer argued that:

“Having checks between Great Britain and Northern Ireland is not the way forward. Having any checks between the Republic and Northern Ireland is absolutely not the way forward so we’re going to have to make progress. There’s probably going to gave to be flexibility on both sides as ever.”

With all the fervour of a former remainer determined not to say anything pro-EU, Starmer sides with Boris against Macron. Boris now has the clear backing of the opposition to challenge the EU’s approach to the protocol…