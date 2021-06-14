CCHQ Hiring New Director of Communications

CCHQ is on the hunt for a new Director of Communications, with incumbent Caroline Preston being bumped up to Deputy CEO. Of course, Preston took over from Carrie Johnson, so it looks like it’s a role with potential for promotion…

Guido reminds any would-be applicants that this role is distinct from the PM’s own Director of Communications, which is a different role from the PM’s Official Spokesperson, which is different from the Prime Minister’s Press Secretary. If any of this is confusing, maybe give it a miss.

So far, the Linkedin job post shows they’ve received 31 applications in the last month via that advertisement. It’s all to play for…