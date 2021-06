Boris notes exceptions, including weddings and funerals – as expected – will go ahead with the next stage of unlocking (I.e. limits scrapped). The trial audiences at the Euros and other sports games will also continue. Boris keen to stress that July 19 really will be the “terminus date” for lockdown…

The PM also references a further level of unlocking regarding theatre performances. Andrew Lloyd-Webber will keenly await the details on that one…