Zahawi Challenged Over Claim Indian Variant is More Severe

Zahawi’s victory lap this morning, boasting about the UK’s new strategy to save the world via vaccine donations, got derailed by Julia Hartley-Brewer. Julia gave a tour-de-force of government goal post moving from saving the NHS, protecting the over-70s to yesterday’s “vaccinate-the-world before we unmask”. Pressed by her on the potential of the new variant to delay unlocking on June 21, Zahawi claimed “it is more severe, now how much more severe…” before being interrupted by Julia: “I’m sorry, what evidence have you got for that statement?”. Guido’s not sure Zahawi ended up answering Hartley-Brewer’s hardcore questioning. He’ll be hoping data does come out to back his claim by Monday…