Labour Officials Did Hound Luciana Berger Out of Labour

Last night at the Cambridge Union, Jeremy Corbyn told a packed audience that Luciana Berger was not “hounded” out the Labour Party and instead left voluntarily. WhatsApp messages from Labour officials tell a different story.

Videos from the event, which took place last night, show Corbyn telling a packed audience:

“Luciana was not hounded out of the party, she unfortunately chose to resign from the party.”

However, WhatsApps from Karrie Murphy – executive director of Corbyn’s office – reveal Berger didn’t merely jump, she was hounded. After Luciana left the party in 2019 Karrie Murphy messaged a colleague:

“F*cking idiots. All the work I did to trigger them and they leave before I had the pleasure”.

In other damning messages, Murphy wrote:

“Angela Smith is a moron. Getting rid of her made my day.”

A source at the event told Guido that staffers were incredibly hostile to the talk’s Jewish compère after the talk finished. Corbyn will never allow himself to be held accountable for Labour’s antisemitism…