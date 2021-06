Jacob Rees-Mogg has railed against the “woke-ification” of Oxbridge, slamming plans by students to take down a portrait of the Queen, and plans by 150 dons to boycott Oriel College of Rhodes. Both stories broken by Guido of course…

Responding to a question from Tom Hunt, Rees-Mogg slammed the students for taking down the Queen’s portrait, and pointed out that the “pimply adolescent” who called for it was an American. He’s also suggested renaming Cambridge “Churchill College”…