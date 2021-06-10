Convoy for Palestine Returns on Saturday

The group, which spent a Saturday afternoon driving through Finchley and Golders Green yelling “f*ck the Jews”, “r*pe their daughters” have organised ANOTHER protest in London. It’s the sequel that nobody wanted to see…
Finchley Road. North London. 2021.— JB™️ (@gunnerpunner) May 16, 2021
Genuinely terrifying. pic.twitter.com/8I4puROGeA
This new protest, which begins at 7:30am, will start in Bradford, before stopping in Sheffield, Leicester, and finally ending outside Downing Street in London, where activists will join forces with the ‘Justice for Palestine Protest’ at 1pm. A packed itinerary…
Organisers have generously organised coaches, however a seat on this coach will set each person back £20. Pricey…
Men and women will of course be segregated on the coaches so protestors can enjoy a relaxing trip to London and avoid annoying family members. Sounds like a win, win…
The Convoy4Palestine Instagram page protestors have told their modest 200 followers:
“We do not condone or encourage ANY forms of racism. We condemn this type of behaviour.”
Guido didn’t realise shouting “f*ck the Jews” through a megaphone out your car is considered productive and peaceful dialogue these days…