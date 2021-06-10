Convoy for Palestine Returns on Saturday

The group, which spent a Saturday afternoon driving through Finchley and Golders Green yelling “f*ck the Jews”, “r*pe their daughters” have organised ANOTHER protest in London. It’s the sequel that nobody wanted to see…

This new protest, which begins at 7:30am, will start in Bradford, before stopping in Sheffield, Leicester, and finally ending outside Downing Street in London, where activists will join forces with the ‘Justice for Palestine Protest’ at 1pm. A packed itinerary…

Organisers have generously organised coaches, however a seat on this coach will set each person back £20. Pricey…

Men and women will of course be segregated on the coaches so protestors can enjoy a relaxing trip to London and avoid annoying family members. Sounds like a win, win…

The Convoy4Palestine Instagram page protestors have told their modest 200 followers:

“We do not condone or encourage ANY forms of racism. We condemn this type of behaviour.”

Guido didn’t realise shouting “f*ck the Jews” through a megaphone out your car is considered productive and peaceful dialogue these days…