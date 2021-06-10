Commons’ Font Change Spending Spaff

While MPs fret over the cost of the restoration and renewal project, Guido can reveal thousands have been wasted by the House of Commons on another renovation project: its logo. Appearing on MPs’ order papers and other documents, last month it was spotted the font had undergone a redesign – from serif to sans serif.

Guido promptly put in an FoI which reveals the change cost taxpayers £2,500 plus VAT:

“The updated wordmark that now appears in the House of Commons logo was not ‘redesigned’. Instead, it was bought ‘off the shelf’, with some small changes being made for us. The cost of this was £2,500, excl. VAT. This cost comprises the design agency’s time, including design and consultation.”

Money well spent, Guido’s sure co-conspirators will agree…