Boris’s G7 Jet Hypocrisy

Boris Johnson took to the skies last night on a gas guzzling private jet to fly to the G7 summit in Cornwall and lecture world leaders about the importance of tackling climate change. According to the government’s own climate figures the greenhouse gas emissions generated by this flight are five times greater than the equivalent train journey…

Yesterday evening Johnson tweeted a picture himself waving as he exited his private airplane with the caption:

“I’ve arrived in Cornwall for this year’s G7 where I’ll be asking my fellow leaders to rise to the challenge of beating the pandemic and building back better, fairer and greener.”

Guido wonders why Boris can’t see the plane irony of the situation…

Two months ago Guido revealed that Keir Starmer flew to Edinburgh despite backing a Green New Deal. When it comes to actually emitting carbon it’s one rule for political leaders and another rule for everybody else…