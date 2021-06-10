Bad Luck, Kay

It’s not been a great first week back for Kay; mired in accusations of bullying and harassment, Guido revealed last night she’d been pinged by track and trace on her third day back. The night before she was due to present her show from the G7…

Shortly after Guido revealed the gossip, Kay confirmed the news on Twitter – pinning the blame on a member of her team.

Hi all, one of my hard-working team has tested positive for Covid. Please wish them better. I’ll see you soon x — Kay Burley (@KayBurley) June 9, 2021

Guido presumed she’d be self-isolating, though she’s since tweeted a photo of Cornwall saying she’s “Looking forward to catching up with Dominic Raab”. See you soon, Kay…