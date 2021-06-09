Starmer’s Batley & Spen Voter Targeting

Starmer’s final question at PMQs turned to the issue of Palestine and the opportunity of the G7 to press for recognition of the state of Palestine and “get a meaningful peace process back up and running”. As Guido noted, a cynic may think the move might have something to do with the size of the Muslim vote in Batley & Spen, a community in which Labour is under siege from George Galloway. Something The Times’ Patrick Maguire seemingly agreed with, tweeting it “felt like it was written for Labour canvassers in Batley and Spen”.
Keir Starmer
