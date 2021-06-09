MPs Compete to Show Most Loyalty to the Queen

Since Guido’s exclusive, monarchists have been tripping over themselves to defend Her Majesty. As Robert Jenrick declared on the BBC this morning, he proudly hangs a picture of the Queen in his office. Jenrick isn’t the only patriotic parliamentarian to show their love for Liz today, though. Other members of Her Majesty’s government have also taken to Twitter to declare their loyalty to the crown…

Andrea Jenkyns told her followers that she is “sick of this woke nonsense”, and posted a photo of her home shrine to Queen Elizabeth with the hashtag “GodSaveTheQueen”.

Oxford Uni removing picture of our Queen! Sick of this woke nonsense. A picture of Her Majesty is proudly displayed in my home. #GodSaveTheQueen pic.twitter.com/Lz303h4Afj — Andrea Jenkyns MP (@andreajenkyns) June 9, 2021

Not to be outdone, Joy Morrissey told her followers that she’s “ordered another portrait of the Queen” for her office, and that she plans to send one to Oxford’s Magdalen College. Guido’s sure they’ll be delighted.

Just ordered another portrait of the Queen to hang in my office - our longest serving Sovereign & Head of State.



Probably 🤔send one to Oxford’s Magdalen College as well since they seemed to have misplaced a copy… Hope it really brightens up their common room. #GodSaveTheQueen pic.twitter.com/0HUHwOpMDr — Joy Morrissey MP (@joymorrissey) June 9, 2021

Andrea Leadsome, who told Politics Live that the students who voted to take the portrait down were “utterly pathetic”, also showed off her photo:

I love the photo of the Queen that I keep in my office. If Oxford students don’t want theirs, please may I have it? #GodSaveTheQueen https://t.co/Xgr3T53N55 pic.twitter.com/nhhrJgg5ED — Andrea Leadsom MP (@andrealeadsom) June 9, 2021

Andrew Rosindell has a picture of Her Majesty in his office. Rumour has it that for the 2012 Jubilee he bought thousands of portraits of the Queen and sent them to friends and colleagues all over the world. You can never have too much of a good thing…