Lee Anderson’s Plain-Talking: Gypsies Edition

Guido’s favourite member of the Commons Equalities Committee is back, this time turning his ire against local anti-social traveller communities. During a Bill Committee yesterday, Anderson railed against local gypsies breaking into garden sheds and stealing your lawnmower. How specific…

“At the beginning, the hon. Gentleman made an interesting point about Romani Gypsies coming here more than 500 years ago, but the Gypsy encampments that we are talking about in places such as Ashfield are not the traditional, old-fashioned Gypsies sat there playing the mandolin, flogging lucky heather and telling fortunes. The Travellers I am talking about are more likely to be seen leaving your garden shed at 3 o’clock in the morning, probably with your lawnmower and half of your tools. That happens every single time they come to Ashfield. Does he agree that there is some confusion on the Opposition side as to who these people actually are?”

Guido’s sure Lee’s latest contribution will, as ever, be received favourably by his colleagues on the Women & Equalities Committee…