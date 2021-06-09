Labour’s Covid-Positive Campaign Launch in Batley & Spen

Kim Leadbeater certainly had a busy bank holiday last week. With the Batley & Spen by-election looming large, the Labour candidate spent the weekend touring the constituency meeting as many would-be voters as possible.

One of those meetings included a campaign event for 20 or so local supporters, with multiple Labour councillors paying a visit. All well and good, except at least two of those in attendance tested positive for Covid the very next day, and were forced to self-isolate…

A positive test the day after the meeting makes it highly likely that they carried the virus at the event. A Labour source tells Guido that all councillor attendees were immediately warned by text to take tests and isolate pending their results. Kim, meanwhile, kept remarkably quiet about the whole thing; two days after the positive cases were identified, she was already back on the campaign trail rubbing shoulders with constituents. Presumably she tested negative following a proper PCR test…