Damning Report Blames Macron for Low Vaccine Confidence

A new report from media intelligence provider CARMA, blames Macron for low vaccine confidence in France. French distrust towards the AstraZeneca vaccine reached an all time high of 61% in March 2021, around the same time Macron labelled the vaccine “quasi-ineffective in the over 65s” and French media outlets peddled sensationalist headlines about vaccines, with 41% of headlines using sensationalist language. The subsequent success of the vaccine must have felt like a real slap in the face for Macron…

In contrasting, positive messaging and a sense of national pride meant that only 9% of Brits felt “distrust” towards the Covid vaccine. Just yesterday the NHS reported a “Glastonbury-style” surge in bookings as those aged 25-30 were offered their first jab. Hopefully now the French have vac-seen our success they’ll start getting their shots…

À chaque vaccination c’est la vie qui reprend. Faisons nous tous vacciner maintenant. pic.twitter.com/pd5n1dWPGE — Olivier Véran (@olivierveran) June 9, 2021

Guido doubts this flashy ad alone will restore French confidence in vaccines after all the damage Macron has done…