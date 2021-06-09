60% of MPs Calling for Smoking Age of 21 Back Votes at 16

Today the All Party Parliamentary Group on Smoking & Health announced that the smoking age should be increased from 18 to 21, but 60% of MPs on this same APPG think the voting age should be lowered to 16. What a glaring display of hypocrisy…

Guido has compiled a humiliating list of the 9 MPs who believe that 16 year-olds are mature enough to decide the fate of this country, yet won’t be ready for another 5 years until they are 21 years-old to decide for themselves whether or not to smoke. Priorities…

As previously reported by Guido, lifestyle restrictions on eating, drinking, and smoking have steadily increased across Europe in the past 4 years. Guido thinks these MPs need to abandon their hypocritical nannying and trust 18 year-olds to decide for themselves…