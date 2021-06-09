60% of MPs Calling for Smoking Age of 21 Back Votes at 16

Today the All Party Parliamentary Group on Smoking & Health announced that the smoking age should be increased from 18 to 21, but 60% of MPs on this same APPG think the voting age should be lowered to 16. What a glaring display of hypocrisy… 

Guido has compiled a humiliating list of the 9 MPs who believe that 16 year-olds are mature enough to decide the fate of this country, yet won’t be ready for another 5 years until they are 21 years-old to decide for themselves whether or not to smoke. Priorities… 

  • Labour’s Alex Cunningham backs votes at 16
  • Green MP Caroline Lucas supports votes at 16
  • Lib Dem MP Christine Jardine argued that 16 year olds should decide Scotland’s fate in the 2014 referendum.
  • Labour’s Ian Mearns argued that 16-year-olds should vote on Britain’s EU membership.
  • Labour MP Nick Smith thinks 16-year-olds should have a say in our leaders.
  • SNP MP Owen Thompson believes 16-year-olds should decide this country’s leaders
  • Shadow SNP Spokesperson Philippa Whitford wants to reduce the voting age.
  • Racheal Maskell fought to lower the voting age in a passionate speech.
  • Finally Labour’s Virendra Sharma voted to allow 16 year olds a say in the EU referendum.

As previously reported by Guido, lifestyle restrictions on eating, drinking, and smoking have steadily increased across Europe in the past 4 years. Guido thinks these MPs need to abandon their hypocritical nannying and trust 18 year-olds to decide for themselves… 
