Kay Burley’s Sven-Göran Eriksson interview turned into a fiasco as Lembit Öpik decided to try gatecrashing the chat – seven times. He’ll do anything for a bit of screen time.

It’s not been a great week for Lembit, after the Sunday Times also revealed he’s now been expelled by the LibDems for offering advice to clients on how to beat them in elections. Guido can’t imagine he was charging much for that advice…