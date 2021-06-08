Oliver Dowden’s Vaccine Playlist: Improved

Last night DCMS minister Oliver Dowden tweetedso many moments in life are celebrated through music”, so to celebrate the jab he has released a new “vaccine journey” soundtrack via Spotify.

Showing how in-touch with 20-year-olds he is by including an image of a cassette…

Dowden’s playlist includes over 50 songs, such as Hit Me With Your Best Shot, and My Shot from Hamilton. Guido thought this could be improved upon…

Guido presents his own Covid soundtrack, for over 25-year-olds to enjoy while receiving the jab.



Tune in, turn on, get jabbed…
