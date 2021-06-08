Naz Shah Distances Herself from Antisemitism at Pro-Palestine Rally

Since her suspension from the Labour Party was lifted in 2016, Naz Shah seemed to have genuinely learnt from her mistakes and put the nasty business of antisemitism behind her. That was until last week, when the Shadow Minister for Community Cohesion was filmed speaking at a Pro-Palestine rally in Bradford. Recently released footage shows protestors chanting in Arabic “lift the curse of the Jews off the Muslims in Palestine!”, “God, support them with your soldiers! God, we ask you to make the Jews lose!”, and, “God, purify al-Aqsa from impure people”.

Pictures, posted on social media, show protestors holding placards that read “Zionism is racism” and “Tell me Israel how are you any different than Hitler”. It seems that Naz Shah just can’t keep out of trouble…

To her credit Naz Shah was quick to distance herself from these signs. In a tweeted statement Naz Shah wrote:

“Over recent weeks, a small minority of individuals have been trying to infiltrate demonstrations about the situation in Palestine to spew hatred.

I was made aware that an individual at one of the rallies I spoke at, made remarks following the rally in Arabic – a language I do not speak. The individual was not a speaker but gained access to a microphone – the translation of their comments given to me are not remarks I’d ever make.

I will never shy away from using my voice to raise the plight of the Palestinian people but I will never tolerate antisemitism and I totally condemn anyone perpetrating it.”

The Labour MP has history, in 2015 she wrote that Israeli’s should face “transportation” out of the Middle East and suggested that Israel should be “relocated” to America. Though she apologised for her controversial comments at the time, it seems her associates have not. Much like Jeremy Corbyn, Naz might be one of the world’s unluckiest anti-racists…