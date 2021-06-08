Labour’s Offensive Tweet Hypocrisy

The Labour Party has come down hard on England cricketer Ollie Robinson, fully backing the ECB’s decision to suspend the bowler over his historically racist and sexist tweets. Labour MP and Shadow Culture secretary Jo Stevens said:

“It is right that the ECB takes the action that they think is necessary and appropriate to tackle racism and other forms of discrimination in their sport.”

Guido wonders why Labour’s zero tolerance policy towards racism does not extend to its own MPs. The hypocrisy is palpable…

The following is a list of Labour MPs and some of their “historic”, offensive social media posts. Guido thinks it’s time to remind the Labour Party of its own dirty laundry and wonders whether Jo Stevens will be as quick to condemn and suspend her Labour colleagues…

Ian Byrne, MP for Liverpool, West Derby faced no consequences for several tweets that even he admitted were “unacceptable”. In 2015 Byrne tweeted about businesswoman Michelle Mone, telling his followers to “hit the cu*t where it hurts”. Byrne fell into disrepute again in 2019 after posting that “Everton wives are getting the suitcases out of the loft” – a thinly veiled reference to wife-beating. Guido wonders why Byrne’s sexist tweets are seen as acceptable by the Labour Party whilst Robinson’s are not…



Guido wonders whether Naz will forgive Ollie Robinson, like she was so kindly forgiven by the Labour Party…

Zarah Sultana received a slap on the wrist after it was revealed she told a pro-Israel tweeter to “jump off a cliff”, claimed she would “celebrate” the death of Netanyahu, Bush, and Blair, and compared the Holocaust to what she termed the “Muslim Holocaust” in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Palestine. Following a huge storm Sultana apologised, writing: “I’m a sorry that I posted these offensive comments on social media as a teenager. I was young and immature.” Sound familiar?

Angela Rayner was quick to defend, Labour MP Jared O’Mara, who called gay men “poofters”, arguing that he had “changed his views”. Funny that Labour MP Jared O’Mara is allowed to change his views but Ollie Robinson, English cricketer is not…

Sir Keir Starmer not only forgave but defended Dr. Paul Williams, the Labour Hartlepool by-election candidate, after he asked his followers if they had a “favourite Tory MILF” in 2011. Though Keir conceded the comments were “wrong” he continued to support Paul Williams. Smells like hypocrisy…

Guido wonders why Robinson's apology isn't enough, when Keir was prepared to forgive one of his own so quickly …

It is striking just how many Labour MPs have made offensive comments online and this is just the tip of the iceberg. Labour is very forgiving of their own, less so of teenage cricketers…