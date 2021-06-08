EU Threatens to Ban Our Bangers

The EU has threatened to react ‘swiftly and resolutely‘ against Britain if Boris allows Northern Irish shops to continue selling British sausages, after the six month grace period for the Northern Ireland protocol expires. A potential disaster for British farmers, who are only just making ends meat…

With the EU already banning Britain from shipping the meat produce to the continent, UK farmers now fear European Commission is gearing up for a grisly trade war unless as crunch talks resolve the impasse. The Battle of the Bangers looms.

While he was the Telegraph’s Europe correspondent, Boris had the foresight to warn of impending EU interference over the British banger. His pork prediction’s now looking very sage…

One UK official is quoted in the Daily Mail as saying:

“It is a difficult situation. You look at the current situation in Northern Ireland, in particular with the political calendar, it is coming up to ‘marching season’. It is not exactly coming at a good time to suddenly – at the start of July – happen and people can’t get supplies of chilled meat from Britain.”

A battle of the sausages? It’s the wurst that could happen…