‘Erratic Genius’ Dominic Cummings Misses Deadline to Submit Evidence Against Matt Hancock

Following reports that Cummings had somehow missed the deadline to submit written evidence against Matt Hancock, Times Radio’s Aasmah Mir asked Hunt whether the Health and Social Care Committee had received anything from Cummings as of this morning:

“No… Dominic Cummings made some very serious allegations against [Matt Hancock] in particular, saying that he lied repeatedly. So we will put those allegations to him [Hancock], but you know we haven’t received the written evidence to back those claims up that we were expecting. But we’ll be putting [..] all those allegations to him to give him his rightful chance to respond.”

Guido spent about 7 hours watching Cummings insist that the government is an incompetent cabal led by donkeys, and now the same man appears to have forgotten to hand in his homework. Maybe the Select Committee should check if Cummings has decided to upload the evidence to Twitter instead…